DMK’s R.S. Bharathi criticises Palaniswami’s remarks on Stalin

June 17, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - CHENNAI

DMK organising secretary R.S. Bharathi on Friday criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s remarks questioning Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s “restlessness” over the arrest of Minister Senthilbalaji.

“We have not questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case against Mr. Senthilbalaji. Mr. Stalin has only questioned the manner in which the Central agency has conducted the investigation. Without knowing this, Mr. Palaniswami is making remarks like a legal expert,” Mr. Bharathi told reporters.

Countering Mr. Palaniswami’s remarks on the arrest of DMK leaders A. Raja and K. Kanimozhi in the 2G spectrum allocation case, Mr. Bharathi said Mr. Stalin had met them. He said Mr. Palaniswami had no locus standi to speak about corruption. The investigation, he said, was going to start into the corruption charges against Mr. Palaniswami and former AIADMK Ministers Thangamani and Velumani, and they would go to jail as late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa did.

He said the ED’s aim was to take Mr. Senthilbalaji to Delhi and that was why the Chief Minister visited him. He argued that the DMK had entered into an alliance with the BJP in the past only on the basis of a common minimum programme.