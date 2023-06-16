HamberMenu
DMK making incorrect statements out of grudge, says Vasan

The ruling party’s attempts to portray the Minister as innocent by twisting the facts will not succeed, says Tamil Maanila Congress party leader

June 16, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress party president G.K. Vasan on Friday took strong exception to DMK organising secretary R.S. Bharathi’s accusation that the AIADMK agreed to make Mr. Vasan a Rajya Sabha MP owing to pressure from the BJP.

Mr. Bharathi made the allegation while addressing the media on Friday to counter the allegations of the Opposition parties regarding the arrest of Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan accused the DMK of “making a false statement” due to the grudge it held because of the fact that the AIADMK, the BJP and the TMC were in alliance in Tamil Nadu. He said it was not new for a political party with more MLAs to support a member of its alliance partner to become a Rajya Sabha member. The AIADMK supported his candidature to the Rajya Sabha only on that basis.

Highlighting that even the DMK had supported its allies to become Rajya Sabha members, he asked whether the party did that out of pressure from its alliance partners.

Reiterating his position that there was nothing wrong in the arrest of Mr. Senthilbalaji by the Enforcement Directorate, he said the DMK’s attempts to portray the Minister as innocent by twisting the facts would not succeed.

