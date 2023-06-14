‘Senthilbalaji being targeted only because he is a DMK Minister; we will face it legally’: Cabinet colleagues

June 14, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji’s Cabinet colleagues said the Union government was targetting him only because he was a DMK Minister. They further added that the DMK was not afraid of the intimidation tactics as they have even face the wrath of the faced Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) in the past.

Speaking to reporters in Omandurar government hospital, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “He is under medical examination. He is good. They have tortured him. I spoke to him. The DMK would not be afraid of the Union government’s intimidation tactics. We have faced the MISA. We will face this legally.”

Speaking to reporters, Law minister S. Regupathy said that the officials of the Enforcement Directorate have not informed the relatives of Mr. Senthilbalaji whether he has been arrested so far and why he has been admitted in the ICU.

“Are we in a democratic country? If someone is being interrogated and arrested, at least his relatives should have been informed. Here, a Minister is being interrogated. Has he been arrested? They have not informed. This is an act violating human rights,” Mr. Regupathy said.

Pointing out that Mr. Senthilbalaji has said that he would extend cooperation with the investigation, Mr. Regupathy said his colleague would have extended cooperation. “Only if we know the details of any notice issued and for which case, we can think of a further course of action.”

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy said it was an “act of revenge for politics” and the people of Tamil Nadu were well aware of it. Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi were among those who visited the Omandurar hospital campus.