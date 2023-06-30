June 30, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi had, based on the advice of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 29 night, hurriedly backtracked on his decision to dismiss arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji.

“I have been advised by the Honorable Union Minister of Home Affairs that it would be prudent to seek the opinion of the Attorney General also. Accordingly, I am approaching the Attorney General for his opinion. Meanwhile, the order of dismissal of minister Thiru V. Senthilbalaji may be kept in abeyance until further communication from me,” Mr. Ravi is learnt to have officially informed Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

Sources said, earlier on Thursday evening, the Governor had written a five-page letter to Mr. Stalin in which he accused the latter of an “unhealthy bias” in insisting on retaining Mr. Senthilbalaji in the Cabinet “against my advice”. Mr. Ravi had invoked the powers conferred on him under Articles 154, 163 and 164 of the Constitution of India to “dismiss” Mr. Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers with “immediate effect”.

Sources said the Chief Minister will be responding officially to the charges raised by the Governor.

In an unprecedented move, Mr. Ravi, earlier on June 29 evening, unilaterally “dismissed with immediate effect” Mr. Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers, only to hurriedly backtrack on his decision late in the night.

Mr. Senthilbalaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 24 in an alleged money laundering case. The DMK leader, who was hospitalised after his arrest, underwent a beating heart coronary artery bypass surgery recently.

Incidentally, nearly a month ago, the Chief Minister had rejected Mr. Ravi’s demand to drop Mr. Senthilbalaji, who was then holding the Electricity and Excise and Prohibition portfolios from the Cabinet.

Besides, while reallocating Mr. Senthilbalaji’s portfolios to two other senior Ministers following his arrest and hospitalisation, the Governor had “disagreed” with Mr. Stalin’s decision to retain him as a Minister without portfolio.