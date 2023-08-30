Senthilbalaji files petition seeking bail

August 30, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

Minister V. Senthilbalaji on Tuesday filed a petition in the Principal Sessions Court seeking grant of bail to him immediately.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and remanded to judicial custody on June 14. In the remand period, he underwent a bypass surgery and was later shifted to the Puzhal Central Prison.

Senior counsel N.R. Elango, appearing for Mr. Senthilbalaji, mentioned about the bail petition before the Principal Sessions Judge S. Alli and sought that the matter be taken up urgently, considering the Minister’s health condition. The judge said she would have to analyse whether the Principal Sessions Court had the power to deal with the bail petition, and added that it would be heard after it was listed.