HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madras High Court dismisses jailed T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji’s bail plea made on health grounds

The Court accepted the contention of the Enforcement Directorate that the Minister wielded considerable power, and could try to influence witnesses if he was released on bail

October 19, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.
Jailed Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji. File

Jailed Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji. File | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The Madras High Court on Thursday, October 19, 2023 dismissed a bail petition filed by jailed T.N. Minister V. Senthilbalaji. The petition had been filed solely on health grounds, while the Minister reserved his right to seek bail on merits, when the circumstances so warranted. Mr. Senthilbalaji was arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 this year.

ALSO READ
V. Senthilbalaji | From villain to anti-hero

Justice G. Jayachandran refused to enlarge the Minister on bail, even on medical grounds, after accepting the contention of the prosecution that he was an influential person and therefore, there was every possibility of him attempting to tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses if he was let out on bail.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter

The judge took into consideration the submissions made by Additional Solicitor General AR.L. Sundaresan, assisted by Special Public Prosecutor N. Ramesh for the ED, that the very fact of the petitioner continuing to be a Minister even after four months of his arrest, was evidence of the influence he wields.

The judge further agreed with the ED that the Minister’s brother V. Ashok Kumar, who has remained absconding till date, coupled with the attack on Income Tax officials when they conducted a search and seizure operation in Ashok Kumar’s premises in Karur in May this year, would indicate that the Minister may cause harm to the prosecution.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / court administration / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.