T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | Madras High Court orders shifting of Minister to Kauvery Hospital from Government Omandurar hospital

Justices J. Nisha Banu and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the interim order on a habeas corpus petition moved by the Minister’s wife alleging illegality in his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate

June 15, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.
Police personnel stand guard at the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Estate, Chennai where Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji was admitted following his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 14, 2023

Police personnel stand guard at the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Estate, Chennai where Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji was admitted following his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 14, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

The Madras High Court on June 15, 2023 ordered that Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji, now undergoing treatment at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Estate in Chennai after his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) early June 14, should be shifted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.

A Division Bench of Justices J. Nisha Banu and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the interim order on a habeas corpus petition filed by the Minister’s wife Megala alleging that the ED officials had not followed due process while arresting her husband and therefore, the arrest itself must be declared illegal. Her main plea regarding illegality would be heard on June 29.

Since senior counsel N. R. Elango insisted upon interim orders considering the health condition of the Minister who had been diagnosed with three blocks in his arteries, the Division Bench permitted him to be shifted to the private hospital of his choice. They made it clear that he would remain to be in judicial custody even in the private hospital.

The decision was taken after noting down that the doctors at the Government hospital in Omandurar Estate had suggested an emergent treatment for the Minister who had also been examined by doctors from the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). Since the issue related to the health of an individual, they ordered his shifting to the hospital of his choice.

However, the judges made it clear that a panel of doctors to be constituted by the ED could always visit the Minister at the private hospital too and take stock of his health condition.

Earlier during arguments, the judges recorded the submission of Additional Solicitor General AR.L. Sundaresan that the Minister was arrested at 1:39 a.m. on June 14 and was taken to the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Estate in Chennai at around 2 am since he complained of chest pain.

Claiming that the blood pressure, electrocardiogram and all other vitals of the Minister were found to be normal when he was admitted in the hospital, the ASG insisted that a team of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences must be asked to examine the Minister before taking a call on shifting him to a private hospital of his choice.

However, Mr. Elango, representing the Minister’s wife, wondered why was the ED insisting upon an examination by doctors from AIIMS when the doctors of the super speciality hospital had opined about the necessity for emergent treatment and doctors from ESIC hospital too had examined the Minister.

