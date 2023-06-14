T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | Madras High Court agrees to urgent hearing of habeas corpus plea to be filed by Minister’s wife

June 14, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 12:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 agreed to urgently hear a habeas corpus petition to be filed by Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji’s wife accusing the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) of having arrested him last night without following due procedures.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter here

Justices M. Sundar and R. Sakthivel accepted a request made by Senior Counsel N.R. Elango who said the arrest intimation was not furnished and the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court with respect to the authority of the investigating officers to resort to arrest had not been followed in the Minister’s case.

The judges said they would take up the case as and when it gets numbered by the Registry and asked the Senior Counsel to get back to the court after getting the petition numbered.