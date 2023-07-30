HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM hits out at Amit Shah, says En Mann En Makkal yatra is to wash away sins 

July 30, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday took a jibe at BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for flagging off BJP State president K. Annamalai’s En Mann En Makkal yatra, and termed it a yatra to “wash away sins”.

“It is a yatra to wash away sins and apologise for the 2002 Gujarat riots and the [current] happenings in Manipur,” he said at a meeting of the DMK youth wing office-bearers at Anna Arivalayam. He also termed it pava yatra (a journey of sin), claiming that it was not padha yatra.

“Did the Home Minister visit Manipur in the past two months and organise a peace march? He was not able to,” he said.

He further said that Mr. Amit Shah had come to Tamil Nadu with the intention of creating confusion in the peaceful State by launching the yatra. On the Union Minister’s remarks about Minister V. Senthilbalaji, he said Ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet were also facing cases. “Does Mr. Shah have the guts to ask Modi about it?” Noting that he couldn’t elaborate on Mr. Senthilbalaji’s case as it was pending before the Supreme Court, he said he was bored with Mr. Shah’s remarks on dynastic politics and added that generations should emerge to take the Dravidian ideology forward. “I am emphasising the word, generation, because we have to take the same weapon that the enemies are taking. Is there no dynasty politics in the BJP? I can list it.”’

Mr. Modi was unable to digest the emergence of the Opposition’s INDIA alliance, he said, adding that the BJP rule would come to an end soon.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.