Former Minister Senthilbalaji admitted to Omandurar hospital for chest pain

Former Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who has been lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison, was admitted to a government hospital in Chennai on Sunday after he complained of chest pain. A senior official of the Prisons Department said Mr. Senthilbalaji had complained of discomfort and breathlessness to the prison staff, who alerted the medical officer at the prison.

Based on the advice of the prison doctor, he was taken to the Government Stanley hospital, and later shifted to the Government Omandurar hospital. He has been placed under observation as he already underwent a cardiac surgery. “We are taking blood tests, ECG and ECHO....,” a hospital official said. The former Minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a case-for-jobs scam.