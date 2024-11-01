J&K BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana passes away at 59

Senior BJP leader and sitting MLA from the Nagrota Assembly constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, Devender Singh Rana (59), passed away at a private hospital in Haryana's Fraidabad on Thursday, a party spokesman said.

Rana was the younger brother of Union minister Jitendra Singh. The exact reason behind his death is not known yet.

From building a multi-crore company from scratch to becoming a prominent politician who wielded influence in the corridors of power, Rana was a strong voice for the Jammu region's dominating Dogra community.

He was recently elected to the J-K Assembly from the Nagrota segment of Jammu district.

Expressing shock over Rana's demise, J-K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary said in a post on X, "This news is especially disheartening on an auspicious day. My condolences are extended to his family and the PMO @DrJitendraSingh ji on the loss of his younger brother. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti."

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti also expressed her condolences to the family, saying, "Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Devinder Rana ji. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Former vice-chancellor of Jammu University, Amitabh Mattoo, said, "Very sad to hear of the passing away of the larger than life Devender Rana, a remarkable entrepreneur and political leader. Knew him well as vice-chancellor of the University of Jammu. He was - without a doubt - a very gifted leader and once a great confidant of Omar Abdullah.” Rana is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

"Rana was a prominent political figure in Jammu and Kashmir. His sudden demise has left the BJP and his supporters in shock," BJP spokesman Sajid Yousuf said.

The businessman-turned-politician registered the highest winning margin of 30,472 votes against his nearest National Conference rival Joginder Singh in the recently-held Assembly elections to retain his Nagrota seat for a second term.

He had earlier won from Nagrota in the 2014 Assembly elections on a National Conference ticket.

Once a trusted lieutenant of Omar Abdullah during the latter’s tenure as the chief minister, Rana resigned from the NC in October 2021 after over two decades with the party before joining the BJP.

His deep roots in Jammu division and his rapport with the local communities made him a well-known face in the political landscape of the region, particularly for the BJP.

As the news of his death spread, his party colleagues, friends and supporters thronged his Gandhi Nagar residence in Jammu to express their condolences to the bereaved family.

The body of the deceased is expected to reach Jammu for the last rites on Friday.

AICC General Secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Lone, BJP leader and former minister Chowdhary Zulfikar Ali took to social media to condole the death of Rana.