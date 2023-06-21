Watch | Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji’s arrest: What does it mean for the Stalin-led government? 

Watch | What does Senthilbalaji’s arrest mean for the Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government?

June 21, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

High drama unfolded when V. Senthilbalaji, the erstwhile Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case, in the wee hours on June 14, 2023.

With the go-ahead of the Supreme Court, the ED has tightened its noose in the case pertaining to the cash-for-jobs scam that took place when Mr. Senthilbalaji was the Minister for Transport between 2011 and 2015, during the AIADMK regime.

Mr Senthilbalaji, a well-known party-hopper in his political career spanning over two decades, continues in Tamil Nadu Cabinet as a Minister without a portfolio, ably backed by DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin who vehemently campaigned against Mr Senthilbalaji’s acts of corruption only a few years ago.

In this episode, D. Suresh Kumar, the Deputy Resident Editor of Tamil Nadu, explains what the arrest of Minister Senthilbalaji means for the Stalin-led DMK government.

Read more here.

Script and presentation: D Suresh Kumar

Production: Shikha Kumari A

Videography: Thamodharan Bharath