Remove Governor R.N. Ravi from his post, says Thirumavalavan

June 30, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday demanded the immediate removal of R.N. Ravi from the post of Governor for ‘brazenly’ acting against the Constitution, after he announced that he was dismissing Minister without portfolio, V. Senthilbalaji, before keeping the decision in abeyance.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said according to Article 164 of the Constitution of India only the Chief Minister has been given the right to appoint, change or dismiss a Minister and the Governor has to make an announcement based on the advise of the Chief Minister.

“The Governor’s powers are limited. However, Governor Ravi’s decision to sack a Minister for the first time in India is a mockery. There have been many State governments which have been removed by invoking article 356 in the last 75 years since independence. In 1994, Supreme Court imposed several restrictions in S.R. Bommai’s case. Yet, there is not a single precedent for the Governor dismissing a Minister in the last 75 years,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said the Governor should have consulted legal experts before taking a decision which has no precedence in Indian history.

“The Centre should have been consulted. Without doing anything and not having any understanding of the Constitution, Governor Ravi has acted in a way that has made the Centre droop its head in shame,” he said, adding such hasty decision raises questions over his mental state.

“It might be dangerous for India to let him continue as the Governor. He should be removed immediately. Before appointing Governors, the Chief Ministers of the State should be consulted as per the recommendations of the Punchhi Commission,” Mr. Thirumavalavan said.