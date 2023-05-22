HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIADMK petitions Governor Ravi seeking CBI probe into liquor deaths in T.N.

AIADMK leaders also urge Ravi for a Central agency probe into the audio tape leak involving former Finance Minister

May 22, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated May 23, 2023 11:46 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and other party leaders submitting a memorandum to Governor R.N. Ravi in Chennai on May 22, 2023

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and other party leaders submitting a memorandum to Governor R.N. Ravi in Chennai on May 22, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The AIADMK on Monday, May 22, 2023 demanded a CBI inquiry into the liquor tragedy that killed 14 persons in Villupuram district and eight in Chengalpattu district last week.

In a memorandum to Governor R.N. Ravi, AIADMK leaders, led by the party’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, alleged that the deaths were due to the DMK government’s administrative inefficiency and the involvement of members of the ruling party in the sale of illicit liquor.

ALSO READ
Vehicular traffic in Chennai disrupted as AIADMK takes out rally  

In Thoothukudi district, a Village Administrative Officer was murdered by the sand mafia. In Salem, another VAO, who tried to stop illegal sand smuggling, was murderously attacked, the party said, demanding a CBI probe into these incidents, too.

The AIADMK requested the Governor, the constitutional head, to obtain an explanation for the audio tape in which a voice, attributed to former Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, was heard saying the party’s first family was amassing wealth.

The Minister had questioned the authenticity of the audio clip, but had given delayed, generic responses to the charges, the AIADMK said. As the DMK government could not be expected to conduct a fair probe, the Governor should obtain an explanation from it and hand over the investigation to a Central agency, it added.

ALSO READ
Spurious liquor deaths in T.N. | Annamalai submits memorandum to Governor Ravi seeking removal of Ministers Gingee Mastan, Senthilbalaji

The AIADMK sought a proper inquiry into the functioning of G Square, a real estate company; Red Giant Movies, a film production company; and the alleged irregularities in Tasmac perpetrated by a group described in the memorandum as ‘Karur Company’, which was allegedly close to the Excise Minister. The irregularities in Tasmac amounted to ₹5,000 crore, the memorandum alleged.

The party also alleged corruption in the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Electricity, Rural Development, Mining, Health and HR&CE Departments. The memorandum flagged law and order issues like chain snatching, murder of elderly people and easy availability of narcotics. It noted that those who had mixed faeces in the overhead water tank at Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district were yet to be identified.

Addressing the media outside the Raj Bhavan, Mr. Palaniswami said the Governor had agreed to carefully go through the memorandum. He alleged that the inefficiency of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had led to two more deaths in Thanjavur “due to spurious liquor”, and demanded that the post-mortem be done at Jipmer in Puducherry.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / politics / Chennai / Governor

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.