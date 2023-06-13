HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED officials search the residence of Tasmac truck contractor

June 13, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 

Enforcement Directorate officials on Tuesday launched a search at the residence in the city of a contractor who provides trucks for transporting liquor from Tasmac godowns to retail outlets.

A two-member team from the ED’s Bengaluru office began the search at 10 a.m. at the residence of Sachidanandam on Sakthi Nagar Third Street at Thindal.

A team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and policemen from the Erode Taluk station were posted in front of the house for security.

The action came after Income Tax officials searched his residence and office for four days in May, seizing documents and cash and taking him to the banks for checking his lockers.

Sources said the contractor is an associate of Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition V. Senthilbalaji.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.