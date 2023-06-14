HamberMenu
Senthilbalaji’s arrest an act of revenge, says Minister

June 14, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The arrest of Minister Senthilbalaji is an act of revenge, said Minister for Industries, Investment and Commerce T.R.B. Rajaa here on Wednesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not know about the DMK. It is a movement that has faced larger challenges. It will emerge stronger from such acts of oppression. If anyone tries to suppress the DMK, it will only grow faster, he said.

“We were brought up by Kalaignar and are brothers of Thalapathi. If anyone tries to control us, we will grow faster. The BJP is scared of the Dravidian model of governance and the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister will teach the Central government what we are,” the Minister said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

