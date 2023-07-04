HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji’s arrest | Madras High Court delivers split verdict on legality of arrest, case to be heard by a third judge

Justice J. Nisha Banu declared the June 14 arrest of the Minister in a money-laundering case to be illegal, and ordered him to be set at liberty, but Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy differed; the case will now be heard by a third judge to be named by Chief Justice S.V. Ganagapurwala

July 04, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.
Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023

Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023 | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The Madras High Court on Tuesday delivered a split verdict on a habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by the wife of Minister V. Senthilbalaji who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on June 14, 2023, in a money laundering case and remains in a private hospital now, under judicial custody.

ALSO READ
ED has no authority to subject any person to custodial interrogation, argues counsel for Senthilbalaji’s wife

While Justice J. Nisha Banu declared the Minister’s arrest to be illegal and ordered him to be set at liberty forthwith, Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy differed with the view taken by the senior judge in the Division Bench. Therefore, the case will now be heard by a third judge, who will be named by Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala.

The habeas corpus petition (HCP) had evoked great anxiety over the fate of the arrested Minister. The HCP was filed by the Minister’s wife and had questioned the arrest itself, contending that the ED had failed to follow the procedures at the time of the arrest and therefore, the arrest must be declared illegal and her husband must be set at liberty.

ALSO READ
T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji’s arrest | Power games — the anatomy of an arrest

On the other hand, the ED had argued that the arrest was perfectly legal. Passing interim orders in the case on June 15, the two judges had ordered the transfer of the arrested Minister from a government hospital to a private hospital where he underwent an open heart surgery to remove blocks in his coronary arteries.

As of July 4, 2023, the Minister continues to be at the private hospital in Chennai but under judicial custody. In the meantime, the appeals preferred by the ED against the interim orders of the High Court have also been listed for hearing before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / arrest / ministers (government) / state politics / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.