I-T searches continue in Karur for sixth day

May 31, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KARUR

The Income Tax searches being undertaken on the premises of persons linked to Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition V. Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok Kumar continued for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday.

The premises of Sankar Anand Infra, a firm engaged in executing government contracts, the house of Sobana, an accountant of Sankar Anand Infra, at Gandhigramam and the premises of an auditor at Vaiyapuri Nagar, were among the places, where the I-T searches were underway. The I-T officials were also said to have visited a bank branch in Karur to check the financial transactions of those subjected for questioning.