Income Tax officials resume searches in Karur at premises of arrested T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji’s acquaintances

June 23, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - KARUR

Income Tax officials on Friday, June 23, 2023, resumed searches in Karur at the residences of persons acquainted with Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who is under the custody of Enforcement Directorate, after being arrested in a money laundering case, on June 14, 2023.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter here

The officials, who arrived in five vehicles with the protection of the Central Reserve Police Force personnel, reportedly removed the seals on the houses of Karthik, partner in Karthik Sakthi Mess, a restaurant in Karur and also Ramesh, who has an apartment in Kothai Nagar on Karur-Erode road, and resumed their searches. Both men are believed to be acquaintances of Mr. Senthilbalaji and his brother Ashok Kumar.

The operation commenced around 9 a.m. No outsiders were allowed to enter the premises or to go out.

The two houses are among the houses that were earlier too, searched by the IT officials during an eight-day long search operation that commenced on May 26, 2023. Some of the houses and commercial properties were, at that point, sealed, reportedly due to non- cooperation of the residents during the operation.

The Enforcement Directorate June 13, 2023, searched Mr. Senthilbalaji’s official chamber at the State Secretariat, his bungalow in Chennai and other places linked to him in Karur and Coimbatore, following which he was arrested, and subsequently, hospitalised.