HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED searches premises of Senthilbalaji’s associate

August 02, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Enforcement Directorate officials reportedly searched the premises of a DMK functionary, said to be a close associate of arrested Minister Senthilbalaji, in Vedasandur on Wednesday.

Sources said that the ED conducted the search after receiving information that some incriminating documents were in the possession of the DMK functionary, Veera. Saminathan.

DMK functionaries said Saminathan was the secretary of the DMK South Vedasandur Union, and was close to the Minister. A source said Saminathan was responsible for collecting cash from Tasmac outlets in 25 districts of Tamil Nadu.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.