ED searches premises of Senthilbalaji’s associate

August 02, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Enforcement Directorate officials reportedly searched the premises of a DMK functionary, said to be a close associate of arrested Minister Senthilbalaji, in Vedasandur on Wednesday.

Sources said that the ED conducted the search after receiving information that some incriminating documents were in the possession of the DMK functionary, Veera. Saminathan.

DMK functionaries said Saminathan was the secretary of the DMK South Vedasandur Union, and was close to the Minister. A source said Saminathan was responsible for collecting cash from Tasmac outlets in 25 districts of Tamil Nadu.