HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai court’s order of custody served on arrested Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji 

The court stipulated that the Deputy Director of the ED should not remove Mr. Senthilbalaji from Kauvery Hospital and should interrogate him at the same place

June 18, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 02:31 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel deployed outside Kauvery Hospital in Chennai where Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji is admitted for treatment.

Police personnel deployed outside Kauvery Hospital in Chennai where Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji is admitted for treatment. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The staff of the Principal District Sessions Court on June 17 served the order of custodial interrogation on Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money-laundering case and is undergoing treatment at Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet.

ALSO READ
Madras High Court allows arrested T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji to be shifted to private hospital

On Friday, the court permitted the ED to conduct custodial interrogation of Mr. Senthilbalaji for eight days (until June 23). It also imposed eight conditions on the ED for the interrogation. The court stipulated that the Deputy Director of the ED should not remove Mr. Senthilbalaji from Kauvery Hospital and should interrogate him at the same place by taking into consideration his ailments and the treatment given to him after obtaining the opinion of doctors treating him on his fitness for interrogation.

Sources said that when the court staff went to serve the order on Friday night, Mr. Senthilbalaji was reportedly drowsy because of medication. They returned without serving it. They went again on Saturday, served the order and obtained his signature. However, the ED officer did not come for interrogation till Saturday night. The city police deployed its personnel around the hospital.

ALSO READ
Leaders of DMK, allies slam ‘fascist’ action against Senthilbalaji
Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / arrest / money laundering / law enforcement

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.