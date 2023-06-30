Recall T.N. Governor Ravi, demands CPI (M)

June 30, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Polit Bureau of the CPI (M) on Friday, June 30, 2023 strongly condemned the action of Tamil Nadu Governor, R. N. Ravi in “dismissing” arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji from the State Cabinet, a decision, which the Governor later, hurriedly, “kept in abeyance”.

“This is a totally unconstitutional act as the Governor has no right to appoint or remove Ministers, except on the advice of the Chief Minister,” a party statement said.

Mr. Ravi has been taking a series of steps, which amount to interference in the politics of the State and in the running of the State government, the statement said.

“The latest outrageous move to dismiss a Minister, though the decision has been kept in abeyance, makes it amply clear that he is not fit to hold the Constitutional post of Governor. The President of India should recall him forthwith,” the CPI(M) demanded.