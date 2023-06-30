HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK shows path of corruption to the nation, alleges Edappadi K. Palaniswami

June 30, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami speaking at a meeting at Edappadi Assembly constituency on Friday.

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami speaking at a meeting at Edappadi Assembly constituency on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Friday that “the DMK says Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is guiding the nation, but the party only showed the path of corruption to the nation.”

Mr. Palaniswami hoisted the party flag at Bodinaickenpatti, Dadapuram, Vempaneri, and Koneripatti. He also laid the foundation stone for new projects and inaugurated completed works in his Edappadi Assembly constituency at a cost of ₹1.57 crore.

Speaking at the meetings, he alleged that the DMK government stopped the schemes brought by the AIADMK government. Prices of essential commodities increased by 40% under the DMK regime.

The Chief Minister does not worry about people’s issues or law and order. He tries to safeguard Minister V. Senthilbalaji. While DMK general secretary Duraimurugan was admitted to the hospital, only a few Ministers visited him there. But while Mr. Senthilbalaji was admitted to the hospital, all Ministers, including the Chief Minister’s family members, visited the hospital.

The DMK government is the only government dissolved on corruption charges in the past in the country, Mr. Palaniswami added.

Charging that criminal incidents increased under the DMK regime, Mr. Palaniswami said that no new schemes were brought to the State by the DMK in these two years.

The DMK made 520 promises during the election, buy only a few of them were fulfilled by the government. Only the family of Mr. Stalin is developing.

“During the AIADMK regime, we received many national awards. The DMK allegedly shows the path of corruption at the national level,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.