HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senthilbalaji must quit or be dropped, says Union Minister L. Murugan

He must resign on moral grounds after the arrest by the ED, says the Union Minister

June 26, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting L. Murugan.

Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting L. Murugan.

Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji ought to quit his post on moral grounds after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on money laundering charges, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and BJP leader L. Murugan said in Coimbatore on Monday.

Otherwise, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should drop him from the cabinet, Mr. Murugan emphasised while addressing journalists. The Minister was at Mettupalayam for a campaign to highlight achievements of the BJP government at the Centre, over the last nine years.

To a query, Mr. Murugan termed the consultation by opposition leaders at Bihar to unseat the Modi government “a meeting of jokers”.

A similar initiative undertaken by a section of opposition parties in the last Parliamentary elections turned out to be an exercise in futility, Mr. Murugan said. He exuded confidence that Mr. Modi will be sworn in Prime Minister for the third consecutive time in the 2024 elections. BJP will win in more than 400 constituencies, he believed.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.