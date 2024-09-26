Senthilbalaji will come out of jail with renewed vigour, says T.N. CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday (September 26, 2024) said the Supreme Court was the only hope at a time when the Enforcement Directorate had become “a directorate to suppress the political enemies of the BJP.”

Welcoming the bail granted by the apex court to former Tamil Nadu minister Senthilbalaji, who had spent 471 days in jail, the CM said in a social media post that even during the Emergency, “no one was lodged in jail for such a long period.”

“Political conspiracies continued for 15 months. They tried to break his will by keeping him in jail. I welcome my bother Senthilbalaji who will come out of jail with renewed vigour,” the Chief Minister said.

“Your sacrifice is great and your will is even greater,” he added.