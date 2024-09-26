GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senthilbalaji will come out of jail with renewed vigour, says T.N. CM Stalin

The CM said in a social media post that even during the Emergency, “no one was lodged in jail for such a long period” 

Published - September 26, 2024 12:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Senthilbalaji (right) with M.K. Stalin

File photo of Senthilbalaji (right) with M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday (September 26, 2024) said the Supreme Court was the only hope at a time when the Enforcement Directorate had become “a directorate to suppress the political enemies of the BJP.”

Welcoming the bail granted by the apex court to former Tamil Nadu minister Senthilbalaji, who had spent 471 days in jail, the CM said in a social media post that even during the Emergency, “no one was lodged in jail for such a long period.”

“Political conspiracies continued for 15 months. They tried to break his will by keeping him in jail. I welcome my bother Senthilbalaji who will come out of jail with renewed vigour,” the Chief Minister said.

“Your sacrifice is great and your will is even greater,” he added.

Dravidar Kazhagam leader, Congress MP welcome SC order granting bail to Senthilbalaji

Published - September 26, 2024 12:54 pm IST

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / state politics / politics (general) / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.