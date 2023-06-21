HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arrested T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji undergoes coronary bypass surgery at private hospital in Chennai

A press release from Kauvery Hospital said four bypass grafts were placed during the beating heart surgery; the Minister, who was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate, is currently stable and is being monitored in the postoperative ward, it said

June 21, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 12:06 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel deployed outside Kauvery Hospital, Chennai when Minister V. Senthilbalaji was admitted last week. File

Police personnel deployed outside Kauvery Hospital, Chennai when Minister V. Senthilbalaji was admitted last week. File | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji, underwent a beating heart coronary artery bypass surgery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, according to a press release issued by Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, where he has been admitted. 

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter here

Mr. Senthilbalaji, 47, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case in the wee hours on June 14, 2023. He was remanded in judicial custody till June 28.

ALSO READ
T.N. Senthilbalaji arrest | Minister is feigning illness, want him back in custody on discharge from hospital: ED to SC

As per the press release, during the surgery, four bypass grafts were placed, and coronary revascularisation was established. This means that the grafts were place after removing the bocks in blood vessels, and blood flow was restored in these vessels.

The hospital press release, signed by Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of the Kauvery Group of Hospitals, further added: “He is currently haemodynamically stable and being monitored in the postoperative cardiothoracic intensive care unit by the multidisciplinary team of doctors and nurses.”

Mr. Senthilbalaji had initially been admitted to the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital, Omandurar, where he underwent a coronary angiogram and was advised surgery. The Madras High Court, on June 15, ordered him to be shifted to a private hospital of his choice, after which he was taken to Kauvery Hospital.

Related Topics

health / private health care / ministers (government) / arrest / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.