Special Court summons Senthilbalaji on Aug. 28 to receive copy of prosecution complaint

August 25, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A special court for exclusive trial of cases against MLAs and MPs has issued summons to Minister V. Senthilbalaji to receive on August 28 the copy of a prosecution complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Mr. Senthilbalaji was arrested by the ED on June 14 and lodged at the Puzhal Central Prison. After taking him in custody, the ED filed a prosecution complaint on August 12 against him in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai), when he was the Transport Minister in the AIADMK government. 

The case was taken up by the special court judge on Friday and the Minister was summoned to receive a copy of the complaint.

