Senthilbalaji ordered to be produced before court for framing charges on Friday 

February 16, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal Sessions Court on Thursday ordered that former Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who is in prison, be produced before it on Friday for framing of charges.

Mr. Senthilbalaji was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement on June 14 last year on the charge of money-laundering in a cash-for-jobs scam case filed against him by the Central Crime Branch of the Greater Chennai Police. The allegation against him was that he and his associates had collected money from aspirants to various posts in the transport corporations when he was the Transport Minister in the Jayalalithaa government (2011-15).

Highlighting legal issues, he had filed a petition seeking not to frame charges against him till the disposal of charges of predicate offences made by the Central Crime Branch. On Thursday, Principal Sessions Judge S. Alli dismissed his petition and ordered that he be produced before the court.

