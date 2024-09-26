The Supreme Court on Thursday (September 26, 2024) granted bail to former Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji in a money laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs ‘scam’.

A Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka said “stringent thresholds for bail and delay in prosecution do not go together”.

Justice Oka, while pronouncing the verdict, said the apex court has put “onerous conditions” of bail.

The case was reserved for judgment on August 12.

During the hearing, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had argued that factors like delayed and prolonged jail time, which favoured former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s case for bail in the excise policy case, were not applicable in Mr. Senthilbalaji’s case.

The court had observed during the case hearing that bail could not be withheld as a punishment. Every accused had a fundamental right to speedy trial.

The Bench had drawn the ED’s attention to the case of Mr. Sisodia, who had spent 17 months in jail, waiting for the trial to commence. The apex court had finally granted him bail on the ground that there was not even a remote chance of the trial getting underway. The court had drawn a parallel between Mr. Senthilbalaji’s and Mr. Sisodia’s situations.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, had countered that Mr. Senthilbalaji was “hand-in-glove” with the State. The former Minister’s brother was still absconding. Witnesses in the case were turning hostile in the fall of a hat. His influence was overwhelming.

Senior advocate Guru Krishnakumar, intervening on behalf of one of the victims of the ‘scam’, had described Mr. Senthilbalaji as an “alter ego of the State”. He had contended that the delay in the trial was due to a lack of sanction by the State to try Mr. Senthilbalaji for corruption in public office.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, for an intervenor, had said past court records would show how the apex court frowned upon Mr. Senthilbalaji’s conduct at least thrice in the past.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Siddharth Luthra and advocate Ram Sankar, for Mr. Senthilbalaji, said the opposite side was unfairly giving Mr. Senthilbalaji an omniscient aura.

“That I am behind the investigating officer, behind the witnesses, behind the State…behind everything,” Mr. Rohatgi had said.

He had said the court here has to decide primarily of Mr. Senthilbalaji’s case was for bail. He had already spent over 300 days in jail. There is no word about when the trial in the predicate offence (cash was taken for government jobs) would begin. The predicate offence had to be established for the money-laundering trial to commence.

Mr. Senthilbalaji is accused of playing a “central and pivotal role” in the “job racket scam” during the period of 2014-2015. The case involves kickbacks for jobs in the Metropolitan Transport Corporation of Chennai and Tamil Nadu State Corporation when Mr. Senthilbalaji was the Transport Minister.

The Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was based on three FIRs and a chargesheet filed by the Law Enforcement Agency of the Central Crime Branch of Chennai.

The ED had said bank statements show cash deposits of ₹1.34 crore in the account of Balaji and ₹29.55 lakh in that of S. Megala, his wife. Further, cash deposits of ₹13.13 crore were found with his brother Ashok Kumar, ₹53.89 lakh with his wife A. Nirmala and ₹2.19 crore with B. Shanmugam, a private assistant of Mr. Senthilbalaji.

The ED had argued the “huge cash deposits” detected to Mr. Senthilbalaji was “nothing but part of proceeds of crime brought into the financial system for the purpose of laundering. The proceeds of crime identified in his bank accounts were utilised and layered”.