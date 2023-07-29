People will appreciate CM if he removes Senthilbalaji from cabinet: Edappadi Palaniswami

July 29, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Salem

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has said that people will appreciate Chief Minister M.K. Stalin if he drops Minister V. Senthilbalaji from the cabinet.

On Saturday evening, more than 1,000 cadres from various political parties joined the AIADMK in the presence of Mr. Palaniswami at Edappadi.

Speaking to the party cadres, he said the DMK made 520 promises during election time but only fulfilled 10% of them. Law and order was the worst in the State. “This government is anti-people and corrupt. A Minister is in jail for corruption, and he is continuing in cabinet. How could a prisoner continue as Minister,” he asked.

People will appreciate the Chief Minister if he drops Mr. Senthilbalaji from cabinet. If not, people will teach the Chief Minister a lesson in the coming elections. “The Chief Minister, is afraid that his government would topple if Mr. Senthilbalaji said anything. So, the Chief Minister allows him to continue in the cabinet,” the Opposition leader said.

The AIADMK ruled Tamil Nadu for 31 years, provided welfare schemes for the public, and fulfilled the basic needs of the people like drinking water and roads.

“While the AIADMK was in power, we opened 2,000 Amma Mini Clinics, and in Edappadi Assembly constituency, 11 clinics were opened. After the DMK came to power, it closed the clinics. We built a veterinary college and research institute for the welfare of farmers. The DMK government’s achievements are only corruption. They [the DMK] are only inaugurating the schemes brought by the AIADMK government,” Mr. Palaniswami alleged.