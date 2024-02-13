GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor accepts jailed T.N. Minister V. Senthilbalaji’s resignation

A Raj Bhavan press release said CM Stalin had, on Monday February 12, written to the Governor recommending the acceptance of the resignation of Mr. Senthilbalaji from the Tamil Nadu Council of Ministers

February 13, 2024 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
V. Senthilbalaji was arrested in June last year, by the Enforcement Directorate, in a money-laundering case

V. Senthilbalaji was arrested in June last year, by the Enforcement Directorate, in a money-laundering case | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, accepted the resignation of jailed Minister without a portfolio, V. Senthilbalaji.

A Raj Bhavan press release said, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had, on Monday February 12, written to the Governor recommending the acceptance of the resignation of Mr. Senthilbalaji from the Tamil Nadu Council of Ministers. The Governor “has approved the recommendation and accepted the resignation of Mr Senthilbalaji”, the release said.

Mr. Senthilbalaji was arrested in June last year, by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case. He was subsequently jailed at the Central Prison, Puzhal on July 17, 2023. The case has its roots in an alleged cash for job scam in the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) that took place when Mr. Senthilbalaji was the Transport Minister (2011-15) in the Jayalalithaa Cabinet.

Before his arrest, Mr. Senthilbalaji was holding the portfolios of Electricity, Excise and Prohibition. Mr. Stalin had retained him as Minister without portfolio and had allocated the subjects to two other senior colleagues.

Last month, while hearing his bail petition, the Madras High Court had questioned the propriety behind Mr. Senthilbalaji continuing to be a Minister without portfolio despite having been imprisoned for over 230 days

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / ministers (government) / corruption & bribery / prison / Governor

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.