Enforcement Directorate launches searches at residence of T.N. Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji in Karur

June 13, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:22 am IST - KARUR

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate launched searches at the residences of Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition, V. Senthilbalaji and his acquaintances, in Karur on Tuesday.

These searches come just a couple of weeks after Income Tax officials carried out searches at premises of persons linked to Mr. Senthilbalaji.

The Minister’s residence at Rameswarapatti on the outskirts of Karur, his brother V. Ashok Kumar's residence at Ramakrishnapuram and the residence of Mani alias Subramani, managing partner of Kongu Mess at Rayanur are among the five places where officials have been carrying out searches.

The ED officials, who assembled in Karur early on Tuesday morning, arrived at the search locations with Central Reserve Police Force personnel providing security. No one at the residences were allowed to go out. CRPF personnel were posted in large numbers in front of all five places, where the searches are under way, as a precautionary step.

During the Income Tax Department searches on May 26, a large number of DMK cadres and supporters of Mr. Senthilbalaji had raised slogans against the Union government and also gheraoed a woman I-T official.

The Supreme Court on May 16, had paved the way for a Crime Branch investigation to continue against Mr. Senthilbalaji, who is accused of taking bribes in exchange for jobs in the Metro Transport Corporation.