No special facilities being provided to jailed Minister Senthilbalaji: T.N. Law Minister Regupathy

July 25, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S. Regupathy on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 said Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who is lodged at the Central Prison in Puzhal at present, was not being provided with any extra facilities either as a Minister, or as one associated with the ruling DMK. Mr. Senthilbalaji was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in an alleged money laundering case on June 14.

Mr. Regupathy told journalists in Pudukottai that the jailed Minister was being provided with ‘A’ class facilities inside the prison as per norms, similar to facilities given to other prisoners under the same class.

Replying to a query about prison officials reportedly providing special facilities to Mr. Senthilbalaji, the Law Minister said that erroneous information was being circulated to the media, and an impression was being created that Mr. Senthilbalaji was leading a luxurious life inside the prison. Mr. Regupathy said the Tamil Nadu Prison Department would never provide any special facilities for any of their prisoners. Even the Chief Minister would not allow that, he contended. The Minister further said food from outside was not allowed into the prison and AC facilities could not be provided at the jail.

Price rise

Replying to another query, Mr. Regupathy claimed that the ruling DMK government had kept inflation under control for the past two years and had taken steps to ensure the common public were not affected by the rise in prices. Answering a question about the Kodanad murder case, Mr. Regupathy said those who had committed the crime would be brought to book.