Stop indulging in diversionary tactics, Velumani tells DMK Government

June 21, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Former AIADMK Minister S.P. Velumani on Wednesday alleged that the DMK government was indulging in diversionary tactics to deflect public attention from what he described as its two years of misrule.

Leading a protest by partymen to demand the ouster of Minister without portfolio V. Senthilbalaji from the cabinet in the wake of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, Mr. Velumani said the action against Mr. Senthilbalaji was taken as per the directive of the Supreme Court, wondering how it could be termed as political vendetta by the DMK.

Mr. Velumani also claimed that the State Government was planning to divert attention from the issue by foisting false cases against former Ministers and incarcerating them. The AIADMK cannot be intimidated and the party under the leadership of Edappadi K. Palanisami was in a position to emerge victorious in more than 200 constituencies whenever the Assembly election is held, he said.

The former Minister further said that the government has not done anything as yet to prevent charging of ₹10 more per bottle of liquor in the TASMAC outlets, and alleged that money was being looted through sale of liquor without seal, thereby causing enormous loss to the exchequer.