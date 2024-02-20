GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Notice ordered to Enforcement Directorate on Senthilbalaji’s discharge petition

The judge also extended the remand period of the former Minister until March 4

February 20, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Principal Sessions Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its response to a petition filed by former Minister and DMK MLA Senthilbalaji seeking to discharge him from a money laundering case. 

Mr. Senthilbalaji was arrested by the ED last year in connection with a money laundering case that arose from a cash-for-jobs scam case by the Central Crime Branch of the Greater Chennai Police. The alleged scam occurred when he was the Transport Minister (2011-2015) during the AIADMK regime.

Mr. Senthilbalaji has been lodged in Central Prison, Puzhal. He recently filed a petition seeking discharge from the case. D.V. Anand, III Additional Sessions Judge, who is in charge of the Principal Sessions Court, on Tuesday ordered the notice to the ED and also extended the remand period of Mr. Senthilbalaji until March 4.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.