Annamalai condemns attack on Income Tax officials

May 26, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai condemned the threatening of Income Tax officials and attack on their vehicles by DMK cadres when the officials had come to search premises linked to Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition V. Senthilbalaji on Friday.

He alleged that the attack was an indication of the abysmally poor law and order situation in the State. Pointing to the claim of the police that they could not offer protection to IT officials as they were not alerted about the search, Mr. Annamalai asked how the DMK cadres knew about the search and arrived swiftly at the spot.

He said the attack by DMK cadres has raised suspicion about whether it was an attempt to prevent the search and hide ill-gotten wealth. He demanded stringent action against the DMK cadres who attacked and the district Superintendent of Police, who failed to ensure the safety of the IT officials.