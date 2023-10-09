HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jailed T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji taken to government hospital in Chennai

Prison sources said Mr. Senthilbalaji had complained of a frozen leg, and is now undergoing treatment; the Minister was arrested in connection with a money-laundering case in June this year

October 09, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Jailed T.N. Minister V. Senthilbalaji

Jailed T.N. Minister V. Senthilbalaji | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilblajai, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in June in a money-laundering case and subsequently lodged at the Central Prison in Puzhal, was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital on Monday.

Prison sources said the Minister had complained of a frozen leg on Monday morning, following which he was taken first to the prison hospital, and later to Government Stanley Hospital for further treatment.

Mr. Senthilbalaji was arrested in the early hours of June 14 in a money-laundering case that arose out of a criminal case booked against him by the Central Crime Branch of the Greater Chennai City Police in connection with a job-for-cash scam in transport corporations, reportedly perpetrated when he was the Transport Minister in a previous AIADMK government, led by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. He was remanded to judicial custody in June. He was later hospitalised, and underwent a coronary bypass surgery at a private hospital in Chennai.

The Minister was later jailed in Puzhal to serve out his remand period. Last month, a Principal Sessions Court dismissed his bail petition.

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu / prison / ministers (government) / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.