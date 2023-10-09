Jailed T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji taken to government hospital in Chennai

October 09, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilblajai, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in June in a money-laundering case and subsequently lodged at the Central Prison in Puzhal, was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital on Monday.

Prison sources said the Minister had complained of a frozen leg on Monday morning, following which he was taken first to the prison hospital, and later to Government Stanley Hospital for further treatment.

Mr. Senthilbalaji was arrested in the early hours of June 14 in a money-laundering case that arose out of a criminal case booked against him by the Central Crime Branch of the Greater Chennai City Police in connection with a job-for-cash scam in transport corporations, reportedly perpetrated when he was the Transport Minister in a previous AIADMK government, led by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. He was remanded to judicial custody in June. He was later hospitalised, and underwent a coronary bypass surgery at a private hospital in Chennai.

The Minister was later jailed in Puzhal to serve out his remand period. Last month, a Principal Sessions Court dismissed his bail petition.