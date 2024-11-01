Post-Diwali smog pushes Delhi air quality to 'very poor'; other cities also affected

A thick layer of smog covered parts of Delhi on Friday (November 1, 2024), the day after Diwali, pushing the city’s air quality into the ’very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Most areas in the capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) over 350, raising health concerns for residents. At around 7:00 a.m., Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 395, Aya Nagar stood at 352, Jahangirpuri at 390, and Dwarka reached 376.

All these areas reported ‘very poor’ air quality levels, posing significant health risks.

Cyclist Stephen, passing through India Gate, where the AQI stood around 317 post-Diwali, said, “Because of the pollution, terrible things are happening. The pollution came on very suddenly this time. Just a few days ago, there was nothing, and now my brother has fallen sick. I used to come here to cycle with my brother, but he has been severely affected by the pollution lately. And today, the pollution is extreme.”

“There were so many fireworks and other things yesterday that I couldn’t even sleep. We’ve been really troubled; my brother is in terrible shape. What else can we do? It’s taking a toll on his body — his throat hurts, it’s hard to breathe, he has a cold, and his eyes are irritated. There’s so much; we don’t even know everything that’s happening. While cycling, it’s hard to keep our eyes open,” he added.

“I came here to go cycling, but now it’s a big problem. There’s a lot of coughing, and I’m having trouble cycling. This pollution is much worse, especially due to the fireworks, bombs, and kids playing with fireworks. It’s even affecting vehicles, and it’s really bad. It could lead to cancer or other serious illnesses,” another cyclist, John, told ANI.

The pollution issue wasn’t limited to Delhi; several other cities across India, including metropolises like Chennai and Mumbai, reported similar conditions, with smog and poor air quality affecting large areas. The CPCB data shows significant pollution levels, especially after Diwali celebrations, raising concerns about air quality and potential health impacts nationwide.

Earlier on Thursday (October 31, 2024), Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai spoke about the preparations the Delhi government was implementing post-Diwali. Speaking to ANI, he said, “The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remains in the ‘very poor’ category, with some areas showing extremely high levels. With Diwali tonight, it’s an important night for Delhi and its people. I request everyone to avoid burning crackers to help control pollution across the state. Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor.’ Today being Diwali, tonight is critical for us. Let’s celebrate by lighting diyas and sharing sweets, but we must avoid crackers to protect the children and elderly at home.”

Gopal Rai further stated, “I believe that if the people of Delhi avoid burning crackers, the city will not witness the usual post-Diwali smog. I request everyone to avoid crackers and the pollution they cause, to ensure everyone at home remains safe.”

When asked about the selling of crackers in the city, the Delhi Environment Minister mentioned that Delhi Police would increase patrolling at night to monitor the situation. “The police are actively working to control the sale of crackers. Patrolling will be increased at night for safety. But I still ask, why is it necessary to burn crackers? As human beings, it’s our duty not to pollute the city,” he underlined.

Gopal Rai also shared that the Delhi government is monitoring the situation closely. “We are addressing incidents of firecracker use, and the police are working on this on the ground. Such activities at night will also be addressed. But more than enforcement, it’s our duty to protect our environment. We are monitoring everything, and the Delhi government will take necessary steps as the situation demands,” he added.