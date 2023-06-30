AIADMK declines to be drawn into debate on Governor’s powers to remove Ministers

June 30, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK on Friday, June 30, 2023 declined to be drawn into the debate on the powers of a Governor to dismiss Ministers from the State Cabinet.

Referring to the pendency of a case before the Madras High Court, D. Jayakumar, the party’s organisation secretary and former Minister, told journalists that the issue of removal of Ministers had been raised. “I can only tell you my party’s position. Our stand is this: V. Senthilbalaji should not remain a Minister [without a portfolio].”

Pointing out that the demand for Mr. Senthilbalaji’s removal was based on the fact that he was now in judicial custody, the former Minister termed an administrative matter Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s decision to seek the opinion of the Attorney General on the issue of removal of Mr. Senthilbalaji from the Cabinet. Mr. Ravi had, on the evening of June 29, 2023, unilaterally “dismissed with immediate effect” the arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji from the Council of Ministers, only to backtrack on his decision hours later.

Asked why Mr. Senthilbalaji should not continue as a Minister, Mr. Jayakumar contended that “the provision of official accommodation, car, staff including security personnel and other benefits is meant to facilitate a Minister to look after a department. Why should the taxpayers’ money be wasted on a person who has no portfolio?”

The former Minister asserted that the ruling DMK was “protecting” Mr. Senthilbalaji, whose continuance in power was being used as a “shield” against the investigation of the Enforcement Directorate into the allegations against the Minister.