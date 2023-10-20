HamberMenu
Alagiri criticises Annamalai’s remark on Senthilbalaji’s bail plea

October 20, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Friday criticised BJP State president K. Annamalai’s remark that Minister V. Senthilbalaji’s bail plea would be dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Interfering with the affairs of the court is the biggest crime, he said in a statement.

The people of Tamil Nadu would ensure the BJP’s defeat in the State, make them lose deposit in all seats and teach them a lesson, Mr. Alagiri said.

The BJP has to pay a hefty price for Mr. Annamalai’s “disgusting’ politics”, he added.

