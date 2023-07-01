Annamalai urges Stalin to boycott Opposition meet in Bengaluru

July 01, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - KARUR

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Saturday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to boycott the proposed meeting of the Opposition parties in Bengaluru on July 13-14 as a mark of protest against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s reported statement that Karnataka will not be able to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu now.

Speaking at a public meeting held here, Mr. Annamalai said that Mr. Shivakumar’s statement was ‘highly condemnable and unacceptable’. Cauvery is the lifeline of the people of Tamil Nadu, particularly in Delta region. Not releasing water now would have a huge ramifications for farmers of the region. Mr. Stalin was dutybound to protect the interest of the State.

If he attended the meeting, the BJP would not allow him to return from Bengaluru. The party would hold a massive protest, Mr. Annamalai said.

He claimed that there had been no dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in sharing the Cauvery water until the BJP was in power in Karnataka. But, the situation had changed after the Congress government assumed office in Karnataka.

Taking strong exception to Mr. Stalin and his ministerial colleagues meeting Minister V. Senthilbalaji at the Omandurar Government Hospital, Mr. Annamalai said it was unbecoming of the Chief Minister and Ministers to do so after Mr. Senthilbalaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. Whatever might be the situation, the wrongdoer would have to face the consequences, he said.