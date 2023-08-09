HamberMenu
Enforcement Directorate officials carry out search in a property of Senthilbalaji’s brother in Karur

The search is being carried out when Mr. Senthilbalaji is subjected for interrogation in Chennai.

August 09, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - KARUR

C. Jaisankar
Enforcement Directorate officials carry out search on the sprawling campus on Karur-Salem road, where the Minister V. Senthilbalaji is reportedly building a bungalow, in Karur, on August 9, 2023

Enforcement Directorate officials carry out search on the sprawling campus on Karur-Salem road, where the Minister V. Senthilbalaji is reportedly building a bungalow, in Karur, on August 9, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sleuths of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) have begun a search operation on the sprawling campus, where V. Ashok Kumar, brother of jailed Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji, is allegedly building a bungalow on the Karur-Coimbatore Road in Karur on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

The search is being carried out when Mr. Senthilbalaji is subjected for interrogation in Chennai after being taken into five-day custody by the ED. He was arrested in a money laundering case on June 14.

Armed with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, the ED officials, who came from Chennai and other places, took over the campus, measuring about 2.5 acres, around 1 p.m, and began the search in the half-finished structures. They did not allow the outsiders to gain entry to the campus.

The ED officials were said to have engaged a team of certified engineers, valuers and surveyors to measure the structures to figure out the estimated cost of the construction.

Mr. Ashok Kumar, who was summoned repeatedly by the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department, is yet to appear before the officials concerned.

