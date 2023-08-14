HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jailed T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji’s brother Ashok Kumar not arrested: ED

The Directorate of Enforcement refers to Senthilbalaji as “Ex-Minister & MLA”

August 14, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday, August 14 clarified it has neither detained nor arrested jailed Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji’s brother R.V. Ashok Kumar.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter

In a statement, the central agency termed media reports that Ashok Kumar was detained as “false news”. Referring to Mr. Senthilbalaji as “Ex-Minister and MLA”, the ED said Ashok Kumar had been summoned on four occasions on June 16, June 21, June 29 and July 15, as part of the ongoing probe.

“He has, however, never joined the investigation and has refused to appear before ED in response to the summons citing frivolous inconsequential excuses,” the agency said.

In a similar manner, Ashok Kumar’s wife Nirmala and mother-in-law P. Lakshmi had also not complied with individual summons. 

The ED said evidences it collected indicated all three individuals have played pivotal roles in layering and integrating the proceeds of crimes.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.