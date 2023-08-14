Jailed T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji’s brother Ashok Kumar not arrested: ED

August 14, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday, August 14 clarified it has neither detained nor arrested jailed Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji’s brother R.V. Ashok Kumar.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter

In a statement, the central agency termed media reports that Ashok Kumar was detained as “false news”. Referring to Mr. Senthilbalaji as “Ex-Minister and MLA”, the ED said Ashok Kumar had been summoned on four occasions on June 16, June 21, June 29 and July 15, as part of the ongoing probe.

“He has, however, never joined the investigation and has refused to appear before ED in response to the summons citing frivolous inconsequential excuses,” the agency said.

In a similar manner, Ashok Kumar’s wife Nirmala and mother-in-law P. Lakshmi had also not complied with individual summons.

The ED said evidences it collected indicated all three individuals have played pivotal roles in layering and integrating the proceeds of crimes.