Kapil Dev meets Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

Former cricketer Kapil Dev met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence near the city along with Vijayawada MP and Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president Kesineni Sivanath on Tuesday. They discussed ways to improve the facilities for cricketers, as well as improving facilities for golf, a sport with which Mr. Dev is associated as president of the Professional Golf Tour of India. Mr. Sivanath informed the Chief Minister about plans to set up golf courses in Amaravati, Anantapur and Visakhapatnam. Besides, the MP said that ACA was encouraging and providing necessary support to talented cricketers to represent India in international tournaments.

