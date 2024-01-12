V. Senthilbalaji case | Chennai court dismisses T.N. Minister’s bail petition

January 12, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Principal Sessions Court here on Friday dismissed a bail petition filed by Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and lodged in prison in connection with a money laundering case.

On June 14, 2023, he was arrested by the ED for an alleged offence of money-laundering and remanded in judicial custody on the same day, though he was hospitalised on a complaint of chest pain. Later he underwent a bypass surgery and was subsequently lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison. In August 2023, the Central agency filed a charge sheet against him. The Principal Session Court is set to frame charges against him on January 22. Meanwhile, Mr. Senthilbalaji had filed a petition seeking to release him on bail.

Dismissing the bail petition, the Principal Sessions Judge S. Alli said: “The court does not find any change of circumstances between the date of dismissal of the earlier application and filing of this application for reconsideration.”

The judge pointed out that the ED produced sufficient materials to establish a prima facie case against the petitioner (Mr. Senthilbalaji) and taking into account the factors, such as the possibility of influencing witnesses and absconding of co-accused, the court is of the considered opinion that the accused would not be released on bail at this stage.