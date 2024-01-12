GIFT a SubscriptionGift
V. Senthilbalaji case | Chennai court dismisses T.N. Minister’s bail petition

Chennai court denies bail to Minister Senthilbalaji arrested by ED in money laundering case, citing prima facie evidence.

January 12, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
V. Senthilbalaji

V. Senthilbalaji | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Principal Sessions Court here on Friday dismissed a bail petition filed by Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and lodged in prison in connection with a money laundering case. 

On June 14, 2023, he was arrested by the ED for an alleged offence of money-laundering and remanded in judicial custody on the same day, though he was hospitalised on a complaint of chest pain. Later he underwent a bypass surgery and was subsequently lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison. In August 2023, the Central agency filed a charge sheet against him. The Principal Session Court is set to frame charges against him on January 22. Meanwhile, Mr. Senthilbalaji had filed a petition seeking to release him on bail. 

ALSO READ
ED opposes bail plea of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji

Dismissing the bail petition, the Principal Sessions Judge S. Alli said: “The court does not find any change of circumstances between the date of dismissal of the earlier application and filing of this application for reconsideration.”

Also read: On the arrest of Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji and its aftermath

The judge pointed out that the ED produced  sufficient materials to establish a prima facie case against the petitioner (Mr. Senthilbalaji) and taking into account the factors, such as the possibility of influencing witnesses and absconding of co-accused, the court is of the considered opinion that the accused would not be released on bail at this stage.

