Arrested T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji’s continuation in Cabinet does not augur well: Madras High Court

September 05, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 observed that the continuation of V. Senthilbalaji as a Minister without portfolio, despite him being in judicial custody pursuant to his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case, does not serve any purpose and also does not augur well with purity of administration and the constitutional ethos.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter

First Division Bench of Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu said, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin may be well advised to take a decision on continuation of the arrested Minister in the Cabinet in the light of the observations made by them.

The observations were made while disposing of a batch of writ petitions challenging the government’s decision to let the arrested Minister to continue in the Cabinet.