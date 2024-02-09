GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED officials search Senthilbalaji’s house again

February 09, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - KARUR

C. Jaisankar

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at the residence of Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who has been jailed in connection with a money-laundering case.

The searches on the premises at Rameswarapatti on the outskirts of Karur, where Mr. Senthilbalaj’s father Velusamy and mother Rukmani live, began around 8 a.m. and concluded around 4 p.m.

The team reportedly questioned the Minister’s parents on the whereabouts of his brother, Ashok Kumar, who has been absconding for more than seven months. The officials also checked CCTV footage to ascertain whether he had visited the house recently.

According to sources, no outsiders were allowed to enter the residence during the operation. The officials did not seek protection from the district police authorities.

The residence of Mr. Senthilbalaji in his native village was searched for the second time since the ED registered a case against him.

The house was first searched on June 13, 2023, a day before the arrest of Mr. Senthilbalaji, who continues to be a Minister without portfolio in the DMK Ministry.

Mr. Kumar is the second accused in the ‘cash for jobs’ case.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.