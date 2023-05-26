Govt. must accept responsibility for attack on I-T officials: Annamalai

May 26, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The DMK government must own responsibility for the attack on four Income Tax officials by the party cadre during raids at Karur, BJP State president K. Annamalai said here on Friday.

The I-T raids being carried out on properties linked to Minister V. Senthilbalaji, his brother Ashok, his agents and the ‘Karur gang’ must reach a logical conclusion. Culprits indulging in corruption must not go unpunished, Mr. Annamalai told mediapersons.

The I-T raids were happening in the wake of reports in the media about overcharging at liquor outlets. Tamil Nadu will plunge into liquor addiction like Punjab, if corrective action is not taken, he said.

He asked why the DMK had responded sharply only in the case of Mr. Senthilbalaji and not that of former Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

On the sceptre issue, Mr. Annamalai said installing it in the new Parliament building was a matter of pride for 8.5 crore Tamils and that the Thiruvavaduthurai Mutt had clearly stated the facts of its traditional significance. All the 39 Opposition MPs from the State would be committing a historic blunder if they boycott its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

Mr. Annamalai said he was ready to accept the challenge of Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy for a debate on two/three language formula. The Minister should come prepared with replies on the closure of Tamil medium programmes in engineering in constituent colleges of Anna University, based on resolutions adopted by the Academic Council and the Syndicate, which had IAS officers as members.

On Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to Singapore and Japan to attract investments, Mr. Annamalai demanded the status report on a similar visit to Dubai.

The CM must come out with a white paper on the investments received so far during its regime. It was a sad state of affairs that T.N. was lagging behind and Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana were far ahead in attracting foreign direct investment, Mr. Annamalai said.