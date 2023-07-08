HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP is trying to capture power through backdoor channels as it is afraid to face Congress in 2024 polls: K. S. Alagiri

The T.N. Congress Committee president, speaking near Arakkonam town on Saturday, said PM Modi was scared to face the 2024 elections against Rahul Gandhi and was trying to use the defamation case to send Mr. Gandhi to jail

July 08, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. S. Alagiri spoke after hoisting the party flag at Mamandur village near Arakkonam town on Saturday

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. S. Alagiri spoke after hoisting the party flag at Mamandur village near Arakkonam town on Saturday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. S. Alagiri on Saturday said the PM Narendra Modi-led government was trying to come back to power through the backdoor, as the BJP was not confident about facing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

Speaking to media persons after hoisting the party flag in the presence of Sholingur MLA A. M. Munirathinam, in Mamandur village near Arakkonam town to commemorate Mr. Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Mr. Alagiri was responding to a question about Mr. Gandhi’s unsuccessful attempt to stay his conviction and two-year sentence in a defamation case at the Gujarat High Court.

“Mr. Modi is scared to contest in the upcoming Parliamentary elections against Congress leader Mr. Rahul Gandhi. Using the defamation case, the BJP wanted to send Mr. Gandhi to prison to avoid a formidable opposition during the elections,” he said.

The TNCC chief was confident that Mr. Gandhi would get cleared in the defamation case soon. Thereafter, he would successfully contest in the Parliamentary elections in 2024 and would become the Prime Minister, he said. The nine years of the BJP government have miserable for people as the prices of essential commodities have risen sharply, he charged.

On the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Alagiri said he was losing respect among the people in the State over several issues, including issuing statements and then withdrawing them [a reference to Governor R. Ravi’s dismissal of arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji and his subsequent backtracking] after giving his opinion. “This makes people think that the actions of the Governor are politically motivated,” he said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / politics (general) / national politics / election

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.