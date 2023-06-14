HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | Madras High Court judge recuses himself from hearing Minister’s wife’s petition

Justice M. Sundar said Justice R. Sakthivel wanted to recuse himself from hearing the case; the case may now not get heard on June 14, 2023; the Minister’s wife had moved the petition alleging that the Enforcement Directorate had not followed due procedures before arresting her husband

June 14, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnel stand guard at Omandurar government hospital where Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji was admitted following his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Chennai on June 14, 2023

Security personnel stand guard at Omandurar government hospital where Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji was admitted following his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Chennai on June 14, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

One of the two judges in a Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 recused himself from hearing a habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji’s wife.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter here

Minister V. Senthilbalaji was arrested early on Wednesday morning and later admitted to the Government Multi Super-Specialty Hospital in Omandurar, Chennai.

ALSO READ
T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | Enforcement Directorate did not follow proper procedure: DMK MP N.R. Elango

Justice M. Sundar, the senior judge in the Bench, said Justice R. Sakthivel wanted to recuse himself from hearing the case and therefore it might not be possible for the Division Bench to hear the case even if it gets numbered on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

As per standing instructions issued by the High Court, with the approval of Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala, the case would now have to be listed for hearing before a Division Bench of Justices J. Nisha Banu and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The Minister’s wife had moved the HCP alleging that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had not followed due procedures before arresting her husband early on Wednesday morning.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / law enforcement / court administration

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.